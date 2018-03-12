CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of March Madness with Michigan State University playing at Little Caesars Arena, but fans can’t let their guard down when it comes to ticket scams.

The cautionary warning courtesy of the state attorney general’s office, to make sure you are buying from a reputable website, not a fake.

Counterfeiting is also a common problem with online classified postings.

Be especially wary of tickets that are listed for sale “by owner,” as these tickets are brokered by individuals, not official venues.

Physically inspect your tickets if you purchase them through a third-party source … look for discrepancies, including text misspellings, official hologram omissions, and bar code irregularities.

NCAA: MSU Vs. Bucknell In Detroit; U-M Vs. Montana In Kansas

The NCAA website and link to purchase tickets for the sessions in Detroit start at a little over $110 (as of Monday morning) but there are any number of options for tickets and packages that run much more.

Officials say if you’re getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The AG’s office offering these tips as you move forward with the purchase of NCAA or any other major event purchase:

If you are unfamiliar with a ticket vendor, you can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller. Remember, however, that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller’s legitimacy; it simply means that the attorney general’s office has not received any complaints concerning the vendor.

Use credit. If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Using a credit card gives you the ability to dispute a charge for an event cancellation, or if you receive counterfeit tickets a venue refuses to honor. Choose sellers with histories of satisfied customers, and make sure the online bid amount is listed in U.S. dollars.

Shop securely. If a website begins with “https,” the “s” indicates that the website is “secure” when you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information.

Another indicator of a secure website is an image of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen