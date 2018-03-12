By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Monday night, Little Caesars Arena will be filled with WWE fans.

One of those wrestlers that the fans will get a good look at is “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman.

Strowman stopped by the 97.1 The Ticket studio on Monday morning to talk about the upcoming event as well as his road to WWE.

In 2007, he was at the NFL Combine … and after hearing his stats at the combine you will be wondering why he isn’t in the NFL.

The 6’8″ Strowman says he ran 4.89 40-yard-dash, bench pressed 225 pounds 38 times and had a 31.5 inch vertical.

Here is how the top offensive linemen did at this year’s combine.

Brian O’Neill from Pitt ran a 4.80 40. Connor Williams from Texas had a 34 inch vertical. Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame had the most bench press reps of 225 pounds at 35.

Strowman, 34, whose real name is Adam Scherr, was also in the World’s Strongest Men competitions with his good friend Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson. He’s better known at “The Mountain” from the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

Braun also talks about his riding mate from state to state, his relationship with Raw’s women’s champion Alexa Bliss and the evolution of his finisher in the WWE.

WWE and Monday Night Raw will be at Little Caesars Arena