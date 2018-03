DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 08: Haloti Ngata #92 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter sack on Cam Newton (not in photo) of the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and linebacker Corey Nelson have agreed on one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to two people familiar with the deals.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deals won’t be official until the league year starts Wednesday.

Ngata leaves the Detroit Lions to add depth on a strong front four that already landed Michael Bennett last week in a trade with Seattle. Nelson, who started six games in four seasons in Denver, bolsters the special teams and gives Philadelphia another option at linebacker.

The Super Bowl champions released veteran tight end Brent Celek earlier in the day and lost tight end Trey Burton to Chicago.

