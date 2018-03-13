CBS 62Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his 11-yard touchdown catch with teammates Trey Burton #88 and Nelson Agholor #13 during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Trey Burton is taking the Philly Special to Chicago.

Burton, the tight end who threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia’s victory over New England in the Super Bowl, has agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with the Chicago Bears, according to two people familiar with the deal.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t be announced until the league year starts Wednesday.

The Eagles also lost another tight end, releasing veteran Brent Celek to save $4 million under the salary cap. Celek was the longest-tenured player on the team, missing only one game in 11 seasons.

“Brent Celek defines what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” the team said in a statement. “His dedication to his profession and this organization is unmatched and he will go down as one of the best tight ends in franchise history. Brent embodied the city of Philadelphia’s temperament and character with his toughness and grit.

He has been a huge part of everything we have been building over the last decade and it is only fitting that he was able to help us win our first Super Bowl last season.

“Unfortunately, in this business we are forced to make difficult decisions, especially this time of the year. This one is as tough as they come, but in our eyes, Brent will always be an Eagle.”

Burton threw out the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies played the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He re-enacted his TD pass to Foles. The play was called “Philly Special.”

The versatile Burton gets a chance to be the No. 1 tight end on the Bears after catching 23 passes for 248 yards and five TDs in Philadelphia’s championship season.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

