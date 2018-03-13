CBS 62Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom […]
97.1 The TicketJoshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: […]
Filed Under:Houston Astros

By CHUCK KING, Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Correa skipped the Houston Astros’ visit to the White House to help arrange for more relief supplies for shipment to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, where he grew up.

Correa and closer Ken Giles did not attend Monday’s ceremony in Washington, D.C., that honored the Astros’ 2017 World Series title. The Astros said Giles had a family commitment.

“It was not politics or anything,” Correa said Tuesday. “It was just that the day off was perfect to be able to provide some help for the people in Puerto Rico in need.”

Puerto Rico was damaged in September by Hurricane Maria. With the assistance of Astros, Jim Crane, Correa helped send a plane of supplies to Puerto Rico in October.

“I don’t only represent the Houston Astros, I don’t only represent my family, but I also represent the American citizens that are living in Puerto Rico,” Correa said.

“I just want to bring some awareness to what is going on.”

Correa’s family and his fiance, Daniella Rodriguez, joined him on Monday to help finalize the next shipment, which he hopes will depart South Florida via ship before the end of spring training.

“I didn’t think it was right for me to go and talk to the president about Puerto Rico when we were going there for the team, for the amazing year we had and for what we brought to the city of Houston,” Correa said. “It’s an honor to be invited to the White House. I want to thank the president for all the help he provided to my second hometown, which is Houston, and some of the help he’s provided to Puerto Rico, but we’re still in need in Puerto Rico.”

A first-time All-Star, Correa said his relief efforts will continue into the season.

“For me there is nothing better than getting phone calls from the people in my hometown thanking me, getting videos from the people in my hometown thanking me for all the help I’ve been providing,” he said.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen