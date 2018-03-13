CBS 62WWJ Photo: Mike Campbell 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – A west-side liquor store in Detroit is the latest target of smash and grab thieves who are apparently involved in other crimes in the city.

The crooks used a van to punch a hole in the side of Big Daddy’s liquor store on Livernois Road, between West Chicago and Joy Road, around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Business owner David Karam says the thieves caused so much damage to the building, however, that they weren’t able to get inside — so they made off empty-handed.

“They actually brought down an entire steel gate with the wall. Now once they got through, they still couldn’t get in to the store because of the damage they caused, and other steel doors in the back,” Karam told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.

Officials say the van used in this robbery matches the description and license plate of a van taken last week from Perfect Cleaners, where dozens of police uniforms from Novi and Farmington Hills were also stolen but later recovered.

No word from police if this latest robbery is connected to earlier smash and grabs around the city.

Karam, whose business has been broken into before, said it’s really just not worth it.

“Usually it’s whatever they can get their hands on, whether it’s liquor, cigarettes or the money in the ATM,” he said. “But the money in the ATM gets emptied out every night, cigarettes are minimal on the shelf, and liquor basically is just what they can grab. But even with liquor, trying to sell it on the street, it;s not going to bring them anything.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

 

 

