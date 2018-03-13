CBS 62Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister […]
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Sean Smith #21 of the Oakland Raiders intercepts a pass by Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been sentenced to serve a year in jail after admitting he beat his sister’s boyfriend in July.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony assault charge. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and was taken into custody after the court hearing.

Prosecutors said the cornerback beat his sister’s boyfriend after the man tried to intervene in an argument between Smith and his sister.

They said he stomped on the man’s head, causing “serious bodily injury.”

The Raiders released Smith on Monday.

The former University of Utah star played for Miami from 2009-12 and Kansas City from 2013-15.
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

