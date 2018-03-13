CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – The revolving door continues to turn at the White House as President Donald Trump fires his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday – and then fired the Under Secretary for pointing out that fact.

The moves in the White House have been unprecedented and worrisome says Eastern Michigan University Political Science Professor Ed Sidlow.

Sidlow, speaking live on WWJ with Russ McNamara, says the Trump administration has been very hard to read.

“This administration has been so unpredictable and really so unique in its total lack of executive organization,” says Sidlow. “And we haven’t had a president run the executive branch, as they used to say about Roosevelt sometimes, out of his top hat, since Roosevelt.”

In addition to dozens of ambassadorships, eight of the top nine positions at the state department are open — as talks with North Korea are supposed to take place by May.

Sidlow was asked if all those job openings are an invitation for disaster?

“I would like to hope not,” he said. “But that’s an awfully fair question. Those sorts of conversations are usually preceded by meetings amongst envoys of both countries participating – we don’t know who those envoys might be and yeah, this is a real worrisome circumstance to be sure.”

Former Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo will now fill the role of Secretary of State and Gina Haspel will become the director of the CIA.

Trump has said that there is no chaos in the White House – only great energy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen