CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Allen Robinson
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson tells ESPN he plans to sign with the Chicago Bears.

The 2015 Pro Bowl selection said he intends to sign a three-year, $42 million contract when free agency opens on Wednesday. Robinson was impressed by new Bears coach Matt Nagy, saying “I like what he did” as offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robinson also tweeted “What’s good Chicago!!!?” with a picture of himself in a Bulls game jersey on Tuesday.

The Bears were looking to upgrade their struggling receiving corps and surround quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with more playmakers.

Robinson had a strong training camp last year and looked like he would be an integral part of the offense. But he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Jacksonville’s third play of the season and had surgery the following week. The Jaguars went on to win the AFC South and advance to the conference final.

Robinson has missed 21 games in four seasons, though Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said at the NFL scouting combine he is “right on schedule” in his recovery from the torn ACL.

A second-round draft pick in 2014 from Penn State, Robinson has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in 43 games. He had 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015, establishing himself as one of the best receivers in franchise history. His production dropped in 2016, with 73 receptions for 883 yards and six scores.

But at 24, he’s young and fills a big need for the rebuilding Bears. Chicago’s leading receiver last year was Kendall Wright with 59 receptions for 614 yards.

The Bears are banking on Trubisky’s development to help them end a string of losing seasons. General manager Ryan Pace staked his reputation on the quarterback by trading up a spot with San Francisco last year to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick.

Chicago fired coach John Fox after going 5-11 and finishing last in the NFC North for the fourth straight year. The Bears have missed the playoffs 10 of the past 11 seasons and have not finished with a winning record since 2012.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen