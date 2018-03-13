DETROIT (PRNewswire/AP) – Little Caesars is offering basketball fans a chance to score with a free lunch at participating Little Caesars stores. If any #16-seeded team beats a #1-seeded team in a crazy, unexpected victory in the games played on Thursday, March 15 or Friday, March 16 of the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament, Little Caesars will give away one free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to every family that comes into a participating store between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on April 2, 2018 and mentions this offer at the check-out counter in accordance with the offer terms and conditions referenced below.

“If a crazy thing happens and there’s an upset, it’ll be a big score for pizza lovers,” said Ed Gleich, senior vice president of global marketing, Little Caesars. “And, if the number-one teams prevail, fans can still catch a great deal at Little Caesars with our high quality, HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo for just $5. Either way, customers win!”

Available at participating restaurants nationwide, the Little Caesars $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo includes a satisfying portion of four Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza slices and a 20-ounce Pepsi product, all served during participating hours. No calling, waiting or online ordering necessary. Customers simply go to their Little Caesars store, and fresh pizzas are ready to carry out.

Offer Details:

If any of the #16-seeded men’s college basketball tournament teams from the four regions beat a #1-seeded team during the games played March 15 and 16, 2018, Little Caesars will give away one free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to every family that goes into a participating store between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, April 2, 2018 and mentions the offer at check-out.

To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1:00 p.m. (local time). If you place your order after 1:00 p.m. local time, even if you were in line at 1:00 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled.

Limited to one (1) HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo per family (defined as parents, children, siblings, and spouse). Valid only on Monday, April 2, 2018 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time), while supplies last, and only at participating stores in the 50 United States and D.C. No purchase is necessary. Little Caesars and the free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo promotion are neither affiliated nor associated in any way with any collegiate basketball team, league or association. Subject to complete terms and conditions of the promotion, which will be available at participating stores and at LittleCaesars.com. Little Caesars is under no obligation to give away the free HOT-N-READY LUNCH COMBO unless a #16 seed beats a #1 seed on March 15, 2018 or March 16, 2018 in the men’s college basketball tournament.

