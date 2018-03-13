CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 12 rebounds, one of six Jazz players who scored in double figures in Utah’s 110-79 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Joe Ingles added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Jonas Jerebko had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz, who won their seventh straight and 19th of their past 21 games.

Luke Kennard scored 18 points and Andre Drummond had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost 11 of 14.

Utah never trailed and buried Detroit early, shooting 17 of 21 (81 percent) from the floor in the first quarter and scoring on its final 10 possessions to take a 42-21 lead at the end of the period. Four players – Gobert, Jerebko, Derrick Favors and Jae Crowder – each went 3-for-3 from the field in the quarter.

Detroit got within 44-29 in the second quarter, but Utah responded quickly. Gobert dunked and Ingles turned a steal into a transition 3-pointer to push Utah’s lead to 52-31.

Donovan Mitchell hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and put the Jazz ahead 81-51.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit lost its 10th consecutive road game. The Pistons’ last road victory was 114-80 over Brooklyn on Jan. 10. … F Reggie Bullock did not play after injuring his back and right knee in a vehicle crash on Sunday. Bullock has averaged 17.8 points for Detroit over his last five games. … The Pistons forced the Jazz to commit 24 turnovers.

Jazz: Posted season highs in points and field goal percentage in the first quarter. … The Jazz registered 29 assists on 42 field goals. … Jerebko matched his season high with eight rebounds. Utah finished with a 52-32 advantage on the glass.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Jazz: Host the Suns on Wednesday.

 

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

