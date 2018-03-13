Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed S Tavon Wilson. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Wilson returns to Detroit after originally joining the Lions in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent following a four-year stint (2012-15) with the New England Patriots.

He played in 10 games last season (nine starts) and finished with 55 total tackles (42 solo), a career-high two sacks, one interception, two pass defenses and one forced fumble.

A second-round draft selection (48th overall) by the Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Illinois, Wilson’s career totals include 79 games played (27 starts), 207 total tackles (163 solo), three sacks, eight interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. In eight postseason games (one start), he has logged 12 tackles.