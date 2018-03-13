CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CLARKSTON (WWJ/AP) – A 22-year-old man accused of intentionally running over an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy has been bound over for trial.

(Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Berak of Macomb Township is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer. He was accused of leading deputies on a chase and deliberately hitting and killing 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall at a Brandon Township intersection early on Nov. 23.

Authorities said the deputy was outside his squad car and preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires when he was hit by Berak’s vehicle, which then rolled over.

Police said Berak swerved, making a nearly 90-degree turn before hitting Overall, who was “well off” the roadway in a grassy area when the collision occurred. Berak was arrested at the scene.

Eric Overall (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Earlier on the day of the crash, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County Jail he was “God” and came to break out one of his “sons.”

WDIV-TV reports Berak cried out during a hearing Monday when dashcam video from a patrol car showed a car striking Overall.

Berak’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental health issues. The hearing was delayed last year while Berak underwent a competency exam to determine his fitness for trial.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

