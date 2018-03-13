CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Dearborn, missing person

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police and family members are hoping that a tip from the public will help bring a missing Dearborn woman home safe.

Dearborn police say 27-year-old Rebecca Ann Thornhill left her home at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, leaving her cell phone and prescription medications behind.

missing thornhill Missing Dearborn Woman May Have Gone To Volunteer At Shelter In Detroit

Rebecca Ann Thornhill (Handout photos)

rebecca ann thornhill Missing Dearborn Woman May Have Gone To Volunteer At Shelter In Detroit

Rebecca Ann Thornhill (Handout photo)

Family believes Thornhill may have left to volunteer at an unknown shelter in the city of Detroit, but she never returned and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Family members are especially concerned for Thornhill’s welfare because she is without her medication.

Thornhill — who also goes by Rebecca Sute — is described as a white female, 4’11” tall and around 115 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She may be driving her bright blue 2012 Ford Escape, license plate number DDF-3492, with a rainbow-colored moose sticker and a Bernie Sanders sticker in the rear window.

Family members are asking the public to share Thornhill’s photos on social media, and anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police.

 “The safety of Mrs. Thornhill is our greatest concern at this point,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said, in a statement. “Please help us find her, so we can see that she gets the medical attention she needs.”

Thornhill’s sister says she has ties to Port Huron and Marysville, Michigan.

The phone number to call for Dearborn police is 313-943-2241. To remain anonymous, always, tipsters may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen