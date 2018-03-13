DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police and family members are hoping that a tip from the public will help bring a missing Dearborn woman home safe.

Dearborn police say 27-year-old Rebecca Ann Thornhill left her home at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, leaving her cell phone and prescription medications behind.

Family believes Thornhill may have left to volunteer at an unknown shelter in the city of Detroit, but she never returned and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Family members are especially concerned for Thornhill’s welfare because she is without her medication.

Thornhill — who also goes by Rebecca Sute — is described as a white female, 4’11” tall and around 115 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She may be driving her bright blue 2012 Ford Escape, license plate number DDF-3492, with a rainbow-colored moose sticker and a Bernie Sanders sticker in the rear window.

Family members are asking the public to share Thornhill’s photos on social media, and anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police.

“The safety of Mrs. Thornhill is our greatest concern at this point,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said, in a statement. “Please help us find her, so we can see that she gets the medical attention she needs.”

Thornhill’s sister says she has ties to Port Huron and Marysville, Michigan.

The phone number to call for Dearborn police is 313-943-2241. To remain anonymous, always, tipsters may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.