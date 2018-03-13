CBS 62Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom […]
97.1 The TicketJoshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Joshua Smith is sentenced in his mother's murder. (credit: WWJ/Florence Walton) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: […]
Filed Under:fatal shooting, rochester hills
(Photo: Jonb Hewett/WWJ Newsradio 950)

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Authorities have released the name of a 41-year-old Rochester Hills woman who was murdered, allegedly by her husband.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say deputies found Cory Ehlers dead on her couch in a home on Emmons Avenue in the M-59/Dequindre area Monday morning — a short time after her 39-year-old husband went to the sheriff’s office and confessed to fatally shooting Ehlers.

The motive behind the shooting is remains unclear, but the two were going through a divorce. Neighbors told WWJ Newsradio 950 that they knew the couple was having marital problems, but that they never expected something like this.

The case has been sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and charges are pending. No arraignment had been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

The couple’s two elementary school-aged children — one boy and one girl — were at school when the killing took place and were not harmed. Officials say the kids are now in custody of the victim’s mother.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen