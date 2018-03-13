(Photo: Jonb Hewett/WWJ Newsradio 950)

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Authorities have released the name of a 41-year-old Rochester Hills woman who was murdered, allegedly by her husband.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say deputies found Cory Ehlers dead on her couch in a home on Emmons Avenue in the M-59/Dequindre area Monday morning — a short time after her 39-year-old husband went to the sheriff’s office and confessed to fatally shooting Ehlers.

The motive behind the shooting is remains unclear, but the two were going through a divorce. Neighbors told WWJ Newsradio 950 that they knew the couple was having marital problems, but that they never expected something like this.

The case has been sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and charges are pending. No arraignment had been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

The couple’s two elementary school-aged children — one boy and one girl — were at school when the killing took place and were not harmed. Officials say the kids are now in custody of the victim’s mother.