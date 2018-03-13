CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Michigan State

DETROIT – The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first – and second-rounds at Detroit’s state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit begin on Thursday, March 15, with the traditional open practice sessions for Arkansas, Bucknell, Butler, Cal State Fullerton, Michigan State, Purdue, TCU and either Arizona State or Syracuse.

The teams playing in Detroit will each hold 40-minute workouts that will be open to the public. The University of Detroit Mercy will serve as the host of the first – and second rounds, with games scheduled for Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18.

Thursday’s open practice session begins at 11 a.m. ET with Cal State Fullerton taking the court at Little Caesars Arena, followed by Butler (11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.), Purdue (12:30 – 1:10 p.m.), Arkansas (1:15 – 1:55 p.m.), Michigan State (3:25 – 4:05 p.m.), TCU (4:10 – 4:50 p.m.), Bucknell (4:55 – 5:35 p.m.) and either Arizona State or Syracuse from 4:55 – 5:35 p.m. The Sun Devils and Orange will play in the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday, March 14, with the winner advancing to Detroit to take on TCU.

The Little Caesars Arena doors will open at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday for open practice day. Admission is free for the public, and parking is complimentary in all Olympia Development lots north of I-75. All seats will be open for general admission, and all four Little Caesars Arena restaurants will open before or at 10 a.m. Concession stands will also be open.

The action in Detroit will tip off at 12:40 p.m. on Friday with No. 2 Purdue taking on No. 15 Cal-State Fullerton, followed by No. 7 Arkansas against No. 10 Butler. The evening session will begin at 7:10 p.m., with No. 3 Michigan State facing No. 14 Bucknell, followed by No. 6 TCU versus either No. 11 Arizona State or No. 11 Syracuse. The second rounds games are set for Sunday with the game times to be determined following Friday’s first round contests.

2018 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP OPEN PRACTICE DAY

Thursday, March 14 – 11 a.m. – 5:35 p.m. – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Free Admission – Free Parking in Lots North of I-75 – Little Caesars Arena restaurants and concessions open

TIME/TEAM

11 – 11:40 a.m. – Cal-State Fullerton
11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Butler
12:30 – 1:10 p.m. – Purdue
1:15 – 1:55 p.m. – Arkansas
3:25 – 4:05 p.m. – Michigan State
4:10 – 4:50 p.m. – TCU
4:55 – 5:35 p.m. – Bucknell
5:40 – 6:20 p.m. – Arizona State or Syracuse

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen