MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Jared Cook #89 and Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of their game on September 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released veteran receiver Jordy Nelson, the third-leading receiver in franchise history and one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top targets in the passing game.

The Packers announced the move Tuesday, a day before teams can begin to sign free agents.

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in 10 seasons in Green Bay. But his production declined last season with Rodgers sidelined much of the year by a collarbone injury.

Nelson’s release figures to foreshadow more moves for the Packers, who could use an upgrade at tight end. Jimmy Graham is one of the top free agents available on the market.

