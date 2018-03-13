DETROIT (WWJ) – Someone’s got a lot of explaining to do — to dad.

Michigan State Police troopers conducting a traffic enforcement operation on I-75 near Grange Hall Road stopped a driver who was clocked at almost double the speed limit Tuesday afternoon.

“One of the troopers had a vehicle stopped when a Jeep Cherokee went by that trooper at approximately 130 miles per hour, unfortunately for that guy, they were working in a pair and the second trooper was able to get that person stopped,” says Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw.

But a bigger surprise was in store — especially for the driver’s dad.

The driver was a 19-year-old man who was borrowing his dad’s company truck – a reward to the dad for good work.

He was arrested for reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen