DETROIT (WWJ) – Someone’s got a lot of explaining to do — to dad.

Michigan State Police troopers conducting a traffic enforcement operation on I-75 near Grange Hall Road stopped a driver who was clocked at almost double the speed limit Tuesday afternoon.

“One of the troopers had a vehicle stopped when a Jeep Cherokee went by that trooper at approximately 130 miles per hour, unfortunately for that guy, they were working in a pair and the second trooper was able to get that person stopped,” says Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw.

But a bigger surprise was in store — especially for the driver’s dad.

Somethings are not good ideas:

Drive on I 75 near Grange Hall at 130 miles an hour past a trooper on a traffic stop when another trooper is just ahead. Do it in Dads company car that he was awarded for doing a good job. pic.twitter.com/c2X9qOlgwm — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 13, 2018

The driver was a 19-year-old man who was borrowing his dad’s company truck – a reward to the dad for good work.

He was arrested for reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded.