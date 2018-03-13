(credit: istock)

By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prominent youth basketball coach in Iowa has been arrested and charged in federal court with knowingly transporting child pornography.

Greg Stephen, the co-founder of the Iowa Barnstormers of the Amateur Athletic Union, is expected to make his initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday alleges Stephen confessed to secretly recording three adolescent boys naked in a hotel room during a trip to Illinois.

But Stephen allegedly told investigators that he made the videos only to observe the “growth and development” of the players and never made any sort of sexual advances.

Investigators say they also found a video clip on a USB recording device of another boy disrobing in a bathroom in Ankeny, Iowa.

