Filed Under:Danny Woodhead
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Running Back Danny Woodhead #39 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as he is tackled by strong safety Shawn Williams #36 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have released running back Danny Woodhead, who was slowed by a hamstring injury in his only season with the team.

Woodhead missed eight games in 2017 after being hurt in the opener. He finished with 14 carries for 56 yards and 33 catches for 200 yards but did not score.

The move, announced Tuesday, freed up salary cap room for Baltimore before the start of free agency on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Woodhead was signed as a free agent by the Ravens last March. He previously played for the New York Jets, New England and San Diego.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

