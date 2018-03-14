WHITMORE LAKE (WWJ) – Four teen have been arrested in connection to a threat against Whitmore Lake Public Schools.

The four suspects who are between 16 and 18 years of age — are current and past students of the district.

Northfield Township police made the arrest Tuesday evening and are only saying that the threat made reference to “shooting up” a school building within the district. A weapon was also recovered.

All four remain behind bars, three are in the county jail and the 16-year-old in juvenile detention.

The threat prompted the school district to cancel classes Wednesday.