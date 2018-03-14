CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Alan Cumming, Instinct, James Patterson, Only CBS

Many young actors work as bartenders while waiting for their acting careers to catch a big break. For stage and television star Alan Cumming, he took the opposite path.

Cumming, whose new CBS drama “Instinct” casts him as a former CIA operative helping the New York police stop a serial killer, was joined by CBS2’s Chris Wragge to answer questions from Facebook about his acting career, playing the first leading gay character in an American network television drama, and how he ended up bartending in New York City.

“I went to drama school in Scotland,” he said. “I wasn’t very good at many other things, so when people started going a bit nuts that I was good at (acting), I thought I better stick with this.”

After three decades of performances earning him a Tony award and several Emmy nominations, Cumming opened his own place in Manhattan’s East Village.

“I think about it as one of my greatest artistic achievements,” he said. “It started out as parties I would have in my dressing room after I did ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway. My dressing room became known as ‘Club Cumming’ and that’s the name of the bar.

“It was about that spirit of all sorts of different people of all ages, genders and sexualities all coming togther,” said Cumming. “There would be performance and dancing and just kindness. I put that out to the world and people came to the bar and sort of manifested it.”

Cumming’s character on “Instinct,” Dr. Dylan Reinhart, is introduced as a gifted author and university professor living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior before a series of violent crimes disrupt his life.

Cumming’s previous major television role was political strategist Eli Gold on the CBS drama “The Good Wife.”

“Eli was such a nutty character,” said Cumming. “What I loved about it was that eventually people were excited to see how’s he going to react to something because they knew so much stuff pissed him off. I really liked that I had a relationship with the audience that they did the work for me.

“Before you’d come on screen, they would be like ‘Oh, what’s he going to do?'” he said. “I’d never had that before.”

Based on a James Patterson novel, Cumming read up about the lead of “Instinct” working with NYPD detective Lizzie Needham — played by Bojana Novakovic — to catch a murderer that uses the doctor’s first book as a tutorial.

“It was kind of funny reading a book and thinking this could be my life, but it was such a page turner,” Cumming said. “I’ve never played a character with so many different facets, almost too many really. He’s married to this man, and he left the CIA for love, so in a way he’s going back into it – there’s some issues, there’s a lot going on.

“The spirit of it reminds me of the cop shows I used to watch when I was a little boy – slightly screwball but also a good mystery,” he said.

“Instinct” premieres on CBS on Sunday, March 18, at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen