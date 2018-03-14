SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a body found in a large plastic bag in mid-Michigan was that of a northern Michigan man.

A hospital and the Michigan State Police latent print division helped identify 67-year-old Robert Jack Counterman Jr. on Tuesday, officials said. His last known address was in the Gaylord area, but Gratiot County Sheriff’s Lt. Charles McCullom said he may have been staying somewhere in Mid-Michigan recently.

Rabbit hunters found Counterman’s body Sunday in a ditch in Seville Township, about 105 miles northwest of Detroit.

A cause of death hasn’t been released. Sheriff Doug Wright says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

