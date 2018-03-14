CBS 62(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
Filed Under:Dearborn
Photo submitted by Dearborn resident.

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Some Dearborn students were held after school Wednesday due to a police investigation in the area.

Students were about to be released for the day, but were kept inside the Bryant Middle School, on N. Vernon Street in the area of Telegraph Road and Cherry Hill, as a precaution.

The police-ordered lockdown was brief, however, and has since been lifted. The students were released for the day before 4 p.m.

Dearborn police said it all started when they got a call about a person with a gun. Police told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill that they did not immediately spot any suspects, and it could be a case of “swatting” — which is when someone makes a prank call to police giving someone else’s address, just to see if the cops will show up.

Regardless, police were investigating.

Residents were asked to stay away from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WWJ for further updates. 

