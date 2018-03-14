Dreamstime

DETROIT (WWJ) – One person is behind bars following what police are calling a “significant arrest and seizure” in Detroit.

Early Monday evening, officials say members of the Detroit Police Major Violators Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Fullerton.

Once inside officers found and seized three handguns, one long gun and a huge cache of illegal drugs, including:

Cocaine (1.2 grams = $480 street value)

Marijuana (343.8 grams = $3,438 street value)

Morphine (54 pills = $1,620.00 street value)

Hydrocodone, Oxycodone (1,261 pills = $31,525 street value)

Alprazolam, Codeine (1,560 pills = $31,200 street value)

Amphetamine, Carisoprodol, Viagra (496 pills=$4,960 street value)

Police said $2,989 is cash proceeds was also confiscated for a total street value of $76,212.

A 35-year-old man was arrested, police said, and taken to the Detroit Detention Center without incident and warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending a formal arraignment.