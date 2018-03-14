DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family members are asking for tips as concern grows for the welfare of Detroit mother of five, now missing for a week.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of 27-year-old Alisha Mcqueen, last seen on Wednesday, March 7 in Detroit’s Midtown area

Mcqueen left her home located on W. Warren near Trumbull Avenue on foot in the evening hours, and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as 5′ 4” tall and around 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black curly wig with brown highlights.

Mcqueen is good physical health but suffers from bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.