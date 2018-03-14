DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Public Schools will keep the doors closed at Palmer Park Prep Academy for a third day.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitt is calling the building’s condition unacceptable with a leaking roof and the potential for mold. A section of the roof has reportedly collapsed, leaving a large portion of the school unusable.

Dr. Vitti met with teachers and staff Tuesday about health concerns, and all agreed classes should no longer be held at the building, on Livernois just south of 7 Mile Road.

The district is now looking for an alternative location to hold classes for the remainder of the school year. Vitti is planning to meet with parents Wednesday evening to discuss plans.

“By putting our student’s first, and collectively arriving to an agreement about how to best educate them in an environment that is conducive to learning is a move in the right direction,” Vitti said in a statement.

The school has been closed since Monday, after a majority of the teachers called off work because of concerns over mold exposure.