DETROIT – The Tigers are pleased to announce the addition of peanut-friendly games for the 2018 season. The Tigers will offer three peanut-friendly games beginning on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 against the Kansas City Royals and Saturday, May 26 versus the Chicago White Sox.

This offer provides special accommodations to attend a Tigers game for families who are affected by a peanut allergy (certain provisions apply).

Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets per family for $60 per ticket. All fans who purchase peanut-friendly game tickets must complete a signed waiver.

Comerica Park is an open-air ballpark, and peanuts and other nut products will be present in other areas of the ballpark. Please note, that while the designated peanut-friendly area is thoroughly cleaned, the Tigers cannot fully guarantee the absence of nut particles or residue. Fans with nut allergies should take all precautions that they customarily take in public places.

For more information or to purchase tickets for peanut-friendly games visiting tigers.com/peanutsfriendly.

