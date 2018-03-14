CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Tigers are pleased to announce the addition of peanut-friendly games for the 2018 season. The Tigers will offer three peanut-friendly games beginning on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 against the Kansas City Royals and Saturday, May 26 versus the Chicago White Sox.

This offer provides special accommodations to attend a Tigers game for families who are affected by a peanut allergy (certain provisions apply).

Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets per family for $60 per ticket. All fans who purchase peanut-friendly game tickets must complete a signed waiver.

Comerica Park is an open-air ballpark, and peanuts and other nut products will be present in other areas of the ballpark. Please note, that while the designated peanut-friendly area is thoroughly cleaned, the Tigers cannot fully guarantee the absence of nut particles or residue. Fans with nut allergies should take all precautions that they customarily take in public places.

For more information or to purchase tickets for peanut-friendly games visiting tigers.com/peanutsfriendly.

Individual game tickets, including Opening Day, are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $12. Secure tickets to a summer of historic celebrations that will showcase the great tradition of Detroit Tigers baseball. Fans have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

