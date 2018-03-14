DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions recovers a fumble and runs it back for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Lawson, entering his fifth season with the Lions, started all 15 games in which he played in 2017. He finished last season with 43 total tackles (37 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and his first-career fumble recovery, which he returned for a 44-yard touchdown against Cleveland (11/12).

A fourth-round draft selection by the Lions (133rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Utah State, Lawson has appeared in 48 career games (40 starts). His career totals include 141 total tackles (120 solo), 20 pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 11 special teams tackles.