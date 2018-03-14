BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 23: Running back Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Add Frank Gore to the list of veteran running backs visiting Allen Park.

The Lions, who brought in Jonathan Stewart and DeMarco Murray earlier this week, plan to host Frank Gore on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

After 13 NFL seasons, Gore, who will turn 35 in May, certainly has some miles on the odometer. He also still has some tread on the tire.

He averaged just under 1,000 yards over the last three seasons with the Colts. His yards per carry dipped to a career-low 3.7 in 2017, but Gore remains a between-the-tackles bull, which would fill a void in Detroit’s backfield.

He’s also extremely durable, having not missed a game since 2011. That’s been another weakness within the Lions’ running back corps the past couple seasons, with the lead tandem of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick missing a combined 22 games.

Bob Quinn and the Lions seem intent on signing a veteran power back in free agency and adding an open-field runner in the draft, where there are many such options. Gore would serve as a great mentor to a rookie, particularly in the area of pass blocking.

Stewart reportedly signed with the Giants on Tuesday, so he’s off the board. Murray’s still available, although the Lions aren’t the only ones interested.

Gore ran for 961 yards last year, which would have ranked first on the Lions by a mile. Detroit finished last in the NFL in rushing for the second time in the past three seasons.