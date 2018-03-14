CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:2018 NFL Free Agency, Bob Quinn, Frank Gore
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 23: Running back Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Add Frank Gore to the list of veteran running backs visiting Allen Park.

The Lions, who brought in Jonathan Stewart and DeMarco Murray earlier this week, plan to host Frank Gore on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

After 13 NFL seasons, Gore, who will turn 35 in May, certainly has some miles on the odometer. He also still has some tread on the tire.

He averaged just under 1,000 yards over the last three seasons with the Colts. His yards per carry dipped to a career-low 3.7 in 2017, but Gore remains a between-the-tackles bull, which would fill a void in Detroit’s backfield.

He’s also extremely durable, having not missed a game since 2011. That’s been another weakness within the Lions’ running back corps the past couple seasons, with the lead tandem of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick missing a combined 22 games.

Bob Quinn and the Lions seem intent on signing a veteran power back in free agency and adding an open-field runner in the draft, where there are many such options. Gore would serve as a great mentor to a rookie, particularly in the area of pass blocking.

Stewart reportedly signed with the Giants on Tuesday, so he’s off the board. Murray’s still available, although the Lions aren’t the only ones interested.

Gore ran for 961 yards last year, which would have ranked first on the Lions by a mile. Detroit finished last in the NFL in rushing for the second time in the past three seasons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen