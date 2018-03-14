Students participate in a protest against gun violence (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Students at schools across Michigan plan to participate in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Wednesday’s walkouts come after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students plan to step outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed at the Florida school.

Schools in all parts of the state are expected to participate. Schools aren’t expected to discipline students, as long as the protest remains peaceful.

In metro Detroit, student-organized walkouts are planned at high schools in Berkley, Bloomfield Hills, Dakota, Dearborn Fordson, Novi, Livonia Stevenson, Churchill, and Chippewa Valley, among others. District officials say they are not leading the walkouts but are making sure they remain on school grounds for safety concerns.

The coordinated walkout effort was organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, which brought thousands to Washington, D.C., last year. The group urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are planned across the nation.

Although the group wanted students to shape protests on their own, it also offered them a list of demands for lawmakers, including a ban on assault weapons and mandatory background checks for all gun sales.

“Our elected officials must do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to this violence,” the group said on its website.

It’s one of several protests planned for coming weeks. The March for Our Lives rally for school safety is expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital on March 24, its organizers said. And another round of school walkouts is planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

