Rebecca Ann Thornhill (Handout photos)

DEARBORN (WWJ) – The search for a missing Dearborn woman has now crossed state lines.

Rebecca Thornhill left home Saturday morning without her cell phone or prescription medications. Her family told police she might have gone to volunteer at an unknown shelter in Detroit, but she never returned.

Thornhill’s husband told reporters Tuesday that her car was discovered in Toledo, Ohio — with credit card records showing the 27-year-old woman bought an airline ticket to JFK airport in New York.

Thornhill — who also goes by Rebecca Sute — is described as a white female, 4’11” tall and around 115 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2241.