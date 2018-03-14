(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



As more people access the internet via their smartphones, it is important to create mobile-first content for all online business ventures. The statistics are fairly consistent in showing that the numbers of social media users are higher on phones than computers. Given this trend, businesses are smart to create mobile-first content to reach more potential customers. There are a few simple concepts to keep in mind while designing an online marketing strategy that includes mobile-first content.



Content strategy

The content of a mobile site does not translate well from a traditional website. The user is attracted to a different set of rules. Good content strategy looks at marketing through the lens of the device size, company branding, and keeping to what customers want. Most mobile content users are looking for local businesses, so it is good to keep it to a local market. This means that word choices are important for the text information that reaches these potential customers.

The trends for mobile content searched for or accessed can be found on mobile marketing tools like Google Analytics. Searches can be made for businesses in a local area and can be extended to find new markets. Success depends on knowing what the local market is looking for in their searches and tailoring mobile-first content to reflect those trends.



Visual content

Visual content is key to attracting and keeping potential customers on a mobile page, just as on any desktop. The audience watching videos on mobile devices is growing. The attention span of many mobile users is shorter, and it is important to catch their attention with visual content. This content could be a relevant video, a series of still photographs, or attractive graphics. It’s essential to consider color and placement within the small screen medium.

This differs from a website due to the immediacy of the medium, and the different needs of its users. This is the media accessed while on the road trying to locate a business, get directions, or communicate with an individual. A different approach leans heavily on the visual content to attract potential customers.



Keep it Simple

With the smaller screens of mobile devices, it is a necessity to keep the message simple. With the faster pace in which this medium is used, it is important to hone content to its bare bones without losing the message being conveyed. Potential customers are looking at a smaller screen, and tend to be attracted to sites that offer pertinent information in an easily digestible manner. This requires a great copy along with eye-catching visuals. Together, these two elements create a winning mobile page for any business.



Importance of headlines

The right headline catches potential customers’ attention, and they read further. In a competitive world, the business with the most digestible message will attract the most customers. Finely crafted headlines create the opportunity to pinpoint a target customer in a specific audience and attract the target customer. These little word blurbs are both visual and informative.



Expandable content

Expandable content allows a mobile site to give its potential customers more choices. Often, potential customers are looking quickly for information. A good headline and short blurb will attract their attention. If they are interested, expandable content allows them to read further on the subject. Expandable content links allow for a cleaner mobile page. Companies can keep their content simple and visual without losing their main message.





This article was written by Karen Ulvestad for Small Business Pulse

