CBS 62(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: […]
97.1 The Ticket(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – […]
Filed Under:Michigan
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan (28-7) vs. No. 14 Montana (26-7)

First round, West Region; Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wolverines might be the hottest team in the country, winning five straight to cap the regular season and four more to capture the Big Ten Tournament title. Montana is seeking its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006.

SECOND-HALF GRIZ: Montana won the Big Sky’s tournament to earn its automatic bid, rallying from second-half deficits in each of the three games the Grizzlies played in Reno, Nevada.

SWEET EXPERIENCE: Four Wolverines played against Oregon in the Sweet 16 last year, including Moe Wagner, one of the tournament’s breakout stars. Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson also played in the NCAA Tournament the previous season.

IN TRAVIS THEY TRUST: The Grizzlies’ 26 wins are their most since the 1991-92 season, when coach Travis DeCuire was a player. DeCuire also led the Griz to a 14-0 home mark this season, and seven straight true road wins from December through February was a school record.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan is one of the nation’s top defensive teams, allowing 63.5 points per game, while the offensive-minded Griz have three players averaging at least 15 points apiece.
___
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and http://apne.ws/SYS9Fwu

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen