DUNDEE, Mich. (AP) – Some big retailers have curbed sales of assault weapons after last month’s school shooting in Florida. But others are sticking to their guns.

Several outdoor chains, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Gander Outdoors and Academy Sports, continue to sell assault-style rifles as part of their mix of hunting equipment.

The decision is in stark contrast to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which recently banned sales of assault rifles, and Walmart, which says it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under 21.

Experts say outdoor stores are in a tough position. Hunting is big business for them, and they have likely calculated that they could lose more than they might gain if they ban certain weapons.

None of the stores responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

