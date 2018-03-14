DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit school that’s been closed all week will stay closed for the rest of the school year because of possible mold.

Students and staff from Palmer Park Preparatory Academy will finish the school year at Detroit International Academy due to the “unacceptable” condition of the school.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti telling parents and teachers Wednesday that because of health concerns, students and staff are being relocated to the school on Woodward starting on Monday.

“It looked as if there was mold in the building, and so that is why we had a crew here this weekend … to clean up the facility but after talking to the faculty it was clear that they no longer felt comfortable as far as safety’s concerned for their health and that’s why we made the decision to close school and rapidly move into transition mode to put the children in another location starting this upcoming Monday,” said Vitti.

@Detroitk12 Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti addressing Palmer Park Prep Academy School parents over concerns of possible mold found at the school forcing it to close indefinitely. Students will be moved to DIA (Old Northern HS) starting Monday. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/DljNid2976 — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) March 15, 2018

The superintendent said they learned of this problem of possible mold last Thursday and immediately sent out crews — then ordered the school building closed.

Palmer Park Prep has over 550 students.

He says a plan to replace the roof and have the school ready for students in the fall is in place — as officials perform environmental testing and continue assessment at the building.