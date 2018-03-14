CBS 62(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
Filed Under:fatal shooting, rochester hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – A Rochester Hills man, who police say confessed to the shooting death of his wife, has been charged with first degree murder.

shaun wheeler Rochester Hills Man Held Without Bond, Charged With Wifes Murder

Shaun Wheeler (Booking photo)

Shaun Wheeler, 39, was arraigned in 52-3 District Court via video from the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday, where he’s been behind bars since turning himself in Monday morning.

According to police, Wheeler fatally shot 41-year-old Cory Ehlers, his wife of nine years, in the family home on Emmons Avenue in Rochester Hills, in the area of M-59 and Dequindre Rd.

Although authorities have not discussed a motive for the murder, people who know the couple have told reporters they has some marital troubles and were going through a divorce.

Larry Chalcraft, who lives across the street, is still in shock.

“I’ve known her for 20 years, I’ve known him for about eight years,” Chalcraft told WWJ’s Jon Hewett. “I found out about three weeks ago they were having some problems…and I didn’t expect this. This is a bombshell.”

On top of the murder charge, Wheeler is charged with one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Judge Lisa Asadoorian ordered that Wheeler be held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on March 22 and a preliminary exam on March 29.

The couple’s two young children are staying with relatives.

