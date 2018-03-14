WHITMORE LAKE (WWJ) – All of Whitmore Lake schools are closed Wednesday due to a threat of violence.

Superintendent Tom DeKeyser posted on Facebook that a threat was made against one of the district’s schools, but they’ve decided to cancel classes for all students.

“Shortly after school today (Tuesday), I received information about the threat,” DeKeyser said in a statement. “Northfield Township Police were notified immediately. Individuals were taken into custody, however, the case is still considered ‘active.'”

DeKeyser said he decided to cancel classes as an added precaution and to give police time work their investigation.