DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help locating at 28-year-old woman who went missing from a group home on Detroit’s west side.

Police say Cordia Rae Taylor was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Estates Drive, near Rosa Parks and West Grand boulevards. Taylor left the location saying she wanted to visit a friend, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Taylor is described as a black female 5’6″ tall and 326 lbs. with sandy brown dreads in her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black coat with fur around the collar and black shoes. She’s said to be in good physical condition but suffers from bi-polar and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees Taylor or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040, or 313-596-1000.