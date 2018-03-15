CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

By Matt Roush, Lawrence Technological University

SOUTHFIELD – Study, plan, practice, and be constantly aware.

Those are the strategies to use against today’s universal need for workplace security, according to a panel discussion held Thursday morning at Lawrence Technological University. The event was part of the “Leaders and Innovators” business discussion series presented by LTU and WWJ Newsradio 950.

The phrase “active shooter” and recent tragedies at schools, workplaces and entertainment venues across the country makes the need for workplace security plans obvious, panelists said.

“Workplaces need to consider the possibilities before something happens,” said William F. Edwards, director of financial investigations at Rehmann Corporate Investigative Services in Troy.

That generally begins with a meeting with senior management and a decision to bring in a consultant to study a workplace’s security profile. That includes studying the nature of crime in the area of the employer, the physical layout of the office or plant, and the presence or absence of security technology like cameras or access control. Measures like a panic button or automatic door lock button in reception areas were advised.

Human resources must also be involved. “Let’s say I know ‘Kevin,’ he’s worked here for years, and I’m always going to let him in,” said Jason Tague, director of strategic accounts at Guardian Alarm in Southfield. “But maybe he got terminated yesterday and I don’t know that. So HR has to be involved.”

Panelist Kevin Heidisch, director of security at the Detroit Athletic Club, advised background checks, not just on employees, but also the employees of vendors, to look for signs of violent tendencies.

Panelists also advised paying extra attention to anyone wearing a uniform, like those of utility workers or package delivery couriers. They’ve been able to gain access to backroom operations areas in banks and other supposedly secure workplaces.

“Some of these things may seem inconvenient, but we have to realize that we have to change our approach (to security), for our own safety and the safety of our coworkers,” Tague said.

All panelists advised training in the three measures of responding to an active shooter – run, hide, and fight. First, run if you can. Second, hide if you can’t run. And as a last resort, use whatever weapon you can to fight.

Steven Bogdalek, executive director of campus safety at Lawrence Tech, advised attendees to plan for a backup location for their business after an active shooter incident, just as they would after a natural disaster. After a shooting, an office becomes a crime scene, and authorities may not let workers back in for days or weeks while they collect evidence.

The need for such plans is a necessity these days, Edwards said. “I go downtown and all I see is the barricades around the McNamara Federal Building,” he said. “It makes me want to throw up, but that’s the world we live in.”

Bottom line, Edwards said, “Awareness is first and foremost … Be aware of your surroundings. And share your knowledge. You see anything suspicious, share it with someone you trust.”

WWJ Newsradio 950 Business Editor Murray Feldman served as moderator of the event.

The next Leaders and Innovators event will be “A Crash Course in Networking.” It will take place Thursday, April 19 at the LTU University and Technology Center Gallery, with networking at 7:30 a.m. and the program from 8 to 9 a.m. To register, visit this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen