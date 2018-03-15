The David Stott building towers over others in downtown Detroit (Credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950)

DETROIT (AP) – More than two dozen Detroit businesses are getting matching grants to help improve their curb appeal.

Motor City Re-Store grants of nearly $300,000 were announced Thursday. The funds support existing small businesses while beautifying the city’s commercial corridors.

Eight companies will share $164,700 to improve the exteriors of their shops. Another 17 will split $129,000 for pre-construction designs.

More than three quarters of the companies receiving grants are owned by minorities. Nearly 25 percent are owned by women.

Officials say the grants help existing businesses stay competitive with new firms opening in Detroit neighborhoods.

Mayor Mike Duggan says Motor City Re-Store was created to help businesses that remained in Detroit during the city’s “difficult years.”

Motor City Re-Store is supported by Community Development Block Grants and other funds.

