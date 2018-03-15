WWJ Photo/Ron Dewey

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Ferndale High School and Middle School are both closed for the day after a third-party employee threatened to harm himself on the campus.

Although no threat was made to students or staff, the district decided to cancel classes Thursday strictly out of an abundance of caution.

“Last night, an employee of a third-party company that works with Ferndale Schools, informed a loved one of their intent to potentially harm themselves on the…campus,” Superintendent Dania Bazzi said in a statement. “Due to the nature of the these circumstances, Ferndale Police arrived to conduct a thorough sweep of the building. Unfortunately due to the size of building, that search could not be completed in time for us to open school on time today.”

The employee has since been located at their home, unharmed.

Officials say there is no danger to students, staff or the community.

Both schools are expected to open as normal Friday.