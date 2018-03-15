(WWJ) – A newly installed pedestrian bridge that connects Florida International University (FIU) with the city of Sweetwater has collapsed onto a busy highway, CBS Miami reports.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told CBS News there are “several fatalities” resulting from the collapse, which crushed at least five cars Thursday afternoon. He said the bridge was still under construction and was not open to pedestrians.

Several people dead after pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University, @CBSMiami reports; number of cars still trapped under debris https://t.co/nwga3HdCdk pic.twitter.com/Z9y8OSklCg — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2018

At least one person was taken as a trauma alert to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and there are reported of injuries.

Rescue crews are busy at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol confirms to CBS News that "several" are dead in bridge collapse at Florida International University; bridge was still under construction and not open to pedestrians https://t.co/Vqd4k8mHna pic.twitter.com/0KSGICfKPW — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2018

This is a developing story.

>>WATCH LIVE video from CBS News. >>LISTEN LIVE for the latest on WWJ 950 AM.

More from CBS Miami here.