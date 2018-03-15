(WWJ) – A newly installed pedestrian bridge that connects Florida International University (FIU) with the city of Sweetwater has collapsed onto a busy highway, CBS Miami reports.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told CBS News there are “several fatalities” resulting from the collapse, which crushed at least five cars Thursday afternoon. He said the bridge was still under construction and was not open to pedestrians.
At least one person was taken as a trauma alert to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and there are reported of injuries.
Rescue crews are busy at the scene.
This is a developing story.
