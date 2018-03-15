Jul 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Power coach Clyde Drexler looks on during the game against Killer 3s at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame basketball player Clyde Drexler is the new commissioner of the Big3 league.

Drexler coached a team last year in the inaugural season of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. He’s signed a three-year deal as commissioner, the Big3 announced Thursday.

He replaces former NBA player Roger Mason Jr., who left following a dispute with the league.

Drexler starred for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets during his 15-year career, winning a gold medal with the 1992 U.S. Olympic team.

He says the level of play and professionalism last season “far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined.” He adds he looks forward to working with Cube and co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz to continue the league’s growth.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)