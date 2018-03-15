CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:2018 NFL Free Agency, Bob Quinn, Frank Gore, LeGarrette Blount
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 23: Running back Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Frank Gore arrived in Detroit late Wednesday night for a visit with the Lions, according to ESPN, and the two sides are reportedly close to a deal.

The Lions seem intent on signing a veteran power back in free agency, and Gore certainly fits that mold. The 13-year vet averaged just under 1,000 yards over the last three seasons with the Colts and hasn’t missed a game in six years. His yards per carry dipped to a career-low 3.7 in 2017, but he remains a between-the-tackles bull.

Still, there are other options on the Lions’ radar, including ex-Titan DeMarco Murray, who visited with the team earlier this week. In addition, LeGarrette Blount is scheduled to meet with the Lions on Friday, according to ESPN.

Blount, 31, still runs as hard as anyone in the NFL, coming off a season in which he averaged 4.4 yards per carry with the Eagles. The season before that, he piled up a whopping 18 touchdowns with the Patriots.

The Lions flirted with Blount in free agency last year, but nothing came to fruition. Both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia know Blount well from their time together in New England, and Blount is a big fan of Detroit’s new head coach.

For Detroit, Blount’s appeal may be somewhat diminished by his history of behavioral issues. The team looks prepared to add another running back in the draft, and surely envisions the veteran within that positional group — whoever it may be — serving as a mentor to the rookie. Blount may not be suited for that role.

On the flip side, Gore feels like a perfect fit. He’s drawn nothing but rave reviews for his work ethic, practice habits and attitude over his Hall-of-Fame career. He’s also a terrific pass blocker and steady pass-catcher, making him a model of the ideal running back.

Gore ran for 961 yards last year, which would have ranked first on the Lions by a mile. Detroit finished last in the NFL in rushing for the second time in the past three seasons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen