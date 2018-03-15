CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 22: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos is hit by Christian Jones #59 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 17-15. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agents LB Christian Jones and LB Devon Kennard. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Jones comes to Detroit after spending the past four seasons (2014-17) with the Chicago Bears. He finished the 2017 season with a career-high 84 total tackles (57 solo), in addition to two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Entering his fifth NFL season, Jones has appeared in 63 career games (31 starts), all with the Bears. His career totals include 236 tackles (160 solo), four sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries after originally entering the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Bears out of Florida State.

Kennard joins the Lions following a four-year stint (2014-17) with the New York Giants, where he played in 52 games (35 starts) during that span. He finished the 2017 season with 41 total tackles (24 solo), four sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Originally drafted by the Giants in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern California, Kennard’s career totals include 198 tackles (134 solo), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recoveries and one interception.

