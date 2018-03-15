CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
(Photo: Humane Society of Livingston County)

HOWELL (WWJ) – It’s a spin on baby showers… for cats — and you’re invited!

The Humane Society of Livingston County is holding a “Kitten Shower” donation drive, now through April 15, to raise supplies and funds to help the anticipated influx of kittens they receive this time of year.

The shelter can quickly become overwhelmed with requests to help unwanted and orphaned kittens, which require extra care and nurturing before becoming big enough to be adopted.

Volunteer foster coordinator Jody Gorman says extra donations and supplies are especially appreciated this time of year.

“They come to us when they’re supposedly still being nursed by their mother but their mother has abandoned them, or for a variety of reasons they need to go into foster care — they need to be taken care of and bottle fed and raised to become of weight,” Gorman told WWJ’s Beth Fisher.

Some items requested for donation include:

  • KMR Formula – powder or canned
  • Nursing bottles and tips
  • Wet kitten food — pate
  • Dry kitten food — Science Diet
  • Tidy Cats unscented scoopable litter
  • Soft baby blankets

Last year, the shelter fostered slightly over 100 kittens. For 2018, the shelter is hoping to surpass that number with help from community members and their Kitten Shower donation drive.

HSLC receives zero dollars from the county, state or any federal agency. It is fully funded from events, donors and sponsors.

Donations may be dropped off by April 15 the Humane Society, 2464 Dorr Road in Howell, or at these participating local sponsor locations:

  • Pet Supplies Plus in Brighton – 8703 W. Grand River Ave. (50% off KMR milk and bottle supplies)
  • Pet Supplies Plus in Howell – 2649 E. Grand River Ave. (50% discount on KMR milk and bottle kits)
  • The Wild Indoors in Pinckney – 9560-9564 Chilson Rd. (Discounts on all items purchased for HSLC)

You can also shop and ship online from the Kitten Registry on Amazon.com.

