Former Michigan Governor John Engler (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State University’s interim president says some legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case is interfering with efforts to settle a lawsuit filed against the school by more than 250 Nassar accusers and could increase tuition at the school.

Former governor John Engler made the comments Thursday to a legislative budget subcommittee, a day after the Senate passed sweeping measures backed by victims of the imprisoned former sports doctor. Some bills would retroactively extend the state’s time limit to sue and remove governmental immunity in certain lawsuits and require more people to report suspected abuse to authorities.

Engler says he hopes the university can reach an out-of-court settlement with Nassar’s victims by the end of the spring semester, which would be May.

“The governor also said that the legislation the senate passed also is complicating his efforts to get a negotiated, out-of-court settlement, a negotiated settlement with the attorneys representing the survivors,” said Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick. “So, on two counts the governor is criticizing what lawmakers did and lawmakers are rejecting what the governor said.”

Senators are unhappy with Engler’s comments, in which he suggested the “California plaintiffs’ bar” is pushing the bills. One senator called Engler’s comments “insulting.”

