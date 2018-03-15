SOUTHGATE (WWJ) – A Southgate middle school student is in custody after a threat is made on social media.

According to police, a Davidson Middle School student made a threat of violence via social media which was reported on Tuesday. Police questioned the student and the student was taken into custody.

In an email to parents, district Superintendent Jill Pastor said the student is not in school and reiterated that the schools have a daily security plan in place that includes practice drills and supervision on school grounds.

The case has been handed over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.