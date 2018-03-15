(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – You may need the luck of the Irish to dodge the barrels and barricades along I-94 in Detroit this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The freeway will be closed in both directions between Connor Avenue and I-75 for the demolition of the Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street overpasses. The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and will end by 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternate routes being suggested toward downtown Detroit for this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the first round of the NCAA tournament at Little Caesars Arena:

• From Macomb County and the east side, MDOT recommends I-696 west to I-75 south. Eight Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue are also possibilities.

• From Detroit Metro Airport and the west side, drivers should exit I-94 onto eastbound Michigan Avenue (US-12) in Dearborn to avoid lane restrictions approaching the closure at I-75, then continue to northbound Cass Avenue to access LCA parking structures and other venues.

Post-game options are available for those heading east by using northbound I-75 to eastbound M-102 or eastbound I-696. Drivers heading west can use northbound M-10 to westbound I-94.

In southwest Detroit, southbound I-75 remains closed and detoured for the ongoing repair to the Rouge Bridge. Drivers needing to use southbound I-75 can use northbound M-10 to westbound I-94, then southbound I-275 to re-connect with southbound I-75 in Monroe County.

In southwest Detroit, southbound I-75 remains closed and detoured for the ongoing repair to the Rouge Bridge. Drivers needing to use southbound I-75 can use northbound M-10 to westbound I-94, then southbound I-275 to re-connect with southbound I-75 in Monroe County.